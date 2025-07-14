Sabah’s 40% revenue claim decision expected by September under MA63

KOTA KINABALU: The decision on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue claim under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is expected to be finalised before Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that the Sabah government has submitted proposed solutions during a special meeting of the Technical Committee under the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63).

Fadillah, who chairs the committee, explained that each proposed solution will be presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ahead of the next MTPMA63 meeting on Sept 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

The committee will then determine the appropriate course of action, considering both interim solutions and the ongoing court case filed by the Sabah Law Society regarding the claim.

“In legal terms, there are limitations that prevent us from finalising a solution without a decision from the court.

However, what we are seeking is a resolution outside the court’s jurisdiction,“ Fadillah told reporters after the meeting at Menara Kinabalu.

The meeting was attended by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Jeffrey described the discussions as productive, with Sabah’s proposals now under review by the MTPMA63.