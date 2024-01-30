Neuralink implants 1st human with brain device: Musk

WASHINGTON: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said in a statement via the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that his neurotechnology company, Neuralink, implanted the first human with one of its in-brain devices, reported Sputnik.

“The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well,” the statement said on Monday.

Initial results indicate a “promising” neuron spike detection, the statement said.

Musk has previously said that Neuralink’s objective is to develop a comprehensive brain interface that incorporates a generalised input and output device to enable interaction with all aspects of the brain. -Bernama-Sputnik