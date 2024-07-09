New Thai PM Paetongtarn pledges to continue economic reforms, boost healthcare

BANGKOK: Thailand will focus on stimulating the economy and improving healthcare to enhance the lives of its people over the next three years, said new Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn said her administration will continue with the policies of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, particularly in areas such as economic stimulation, promoting tourism, supporting agricultural products, assisting vulnerable groups, addressing flood issues, helping affected communities, and accelerating government investment spending.

The leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party said she has consulted with its coalition partners, and their opinions have been taken into consideration in the decision to continue with her predecessor’s initiatives.

“We have discussed areas where adjustments may be necessary to align with the current situation. While the policies remain largely the same, they have been refined to address present needs, and we are confident we can implement them successfully.

“We aim to complete our work over the next three years and continue with the initiatives we’ve already started.

“Despite the change in prime minister and cabinet members, we are reaffirming that, as Srettha was also from the Pheu Thai Party, our policies will remain largely similar,“ Paetongtarn said at her first press conference after her cabinet was sworn in by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday.

She said her cabinet will do their best to complete their term and deliver the promised policies for the benefit of the people.

Paetongtarn, the kingdom’s youngest prime minister, led 35 cabinet ministers in taking their oaths of office on Friday. Earlier, she chaired a special cabinet meeting at the Government House.

She urged ministers to prepare to address questions on relevant policy issues and to help communicate and expand these policies within their areas of responsibility to ensure civil servants and the public understand the government’s objectives.

The 38-year-old premier pledged to work closely with all sectors to ensure that these initiatives are realised.

Thailand, she said, intends to reclaim its position on the global stage, and she is determined to make that happen during her tenure.

“As prime minister, I am ready to take action and ensure Thailand is recognised globally once again.”

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is expected to deliver her policy statement next week to mark the official start of her administration.