Nuclear energy contributes 12 % to global electricity production - IAEA DG

DUBAI: Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated that nuclear energy currently constitutes approximately 12 per cent of global electricity production.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the World Governments Summit (WGS), Grossi underscored ongoing efforts to increase this share to between 20 per cent and 25 per cent in the next two decades, positioning nuclear energy as a stable and regulated component within the energy mix.

He said the sector is witnessing increasing commitment, noting that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) represented a qualitative leap in the nuclear sector in terms of confirming commitments and accelerating the pace of nuclear energy work alongside renewable sources.

He noted that the industry has witnessed commitments from more than 20 countries to triple their current nuclear capacities.

He also commended the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its prominent position in the nuclear energy sector, affirming its significance as a major contributor to the peaceful application of nuclear energy and as a trailblazer within the region.

Grossi highlighted the UAE’s remarkable achievement in swiftly establishing essential capacities and institutional frameworks through collaboration with the IAEA.

Currently, nuclear energy constitutes 25 per cent of the country’s total energy consumption, with plans underway to expand this capacity even further.

“I foresee a promising future marked by increased nuclear energy utilisation not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt,“ he said.

Additionally, Grossi highlighted the importance of gatherings like WGS for assessing global challenges and shaping future strategies. - Bernama, WAM