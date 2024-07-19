Oil tankers catch fire near Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Two oil tankers caught fire off the coasts of Singapore and Malaysia on Friday but all crew have been accounted for, authorities from both countries said, with the Malaysian side describing the incident as a “collision”.

The blaze broke out on board Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile and another vessel about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northeast of Pedra Branca, according to Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Neighbouring Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) referred to the incident as a “collision” and said it also sent rescue teams to the area.

Singapore’s MPA said in an update that the Hafnia Nile had 22 crew on board and the other vessel, the Ceres 1, had 40.

“All crew are accounted for,“ it said.

A Republic of Singapore Navy frigate, the RSS Supreme, picked up 16 crew from the Hafnia Nile.

Six crew from Hafnia Nile who evacuated the ship on a lifeboat were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and transferred to the RSS Supreme, MPA said, adding they were all receiving medical attention while on their way to shore.

A Singapore-flagged supply vessel that was in the vicinity picked up 14 crew from the Ceres 1, of whom two were airlifted by a Singaporean Air Force helicopter to a hospital, according to the MPA.

The remaining 26 crew of the Ceres 1 are currently fighting the fire on board the tanker, the MPA said.

“Navigational traffic is not affected,“ it added.

Singapore is the world’s biggest refuelling port.

Photos from the Singapore navy and the MMEA showed thick black smoke billowing from the ships.

Malaysia’s Department of Environment has been notified “for further action in case of an oil spill”, the MMEA said.