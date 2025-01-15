15 illegal immigrants nabbed in Kuala Terengganu operation

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Immigration Department detained 15 illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh during the “Op Sapu dan Kutip” here yesterday.

Terengganu Immigration director Mohd Yusri Mohd Nor said the immigrants, aged between 22 and 52, were apprehended at five premises on a residential building construction site between noon and 7 pm.

He said the immigrants initially acted as though they had committed no offence but checks showed that some had entered the country without permission, while others had overstayed their visas.

“We inspected 54 foreign nationals during the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with several other agencies.

“Apart from overstaying and entering without permission, there were also violations involving the terms of their passes. Investigations are being conducted under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he said when contacted today.

Mohd Yusri said a notice was issued to a 26-year-old local man suspected of harbouring illegal immigrants.