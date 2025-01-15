PETALING JAYA: A 25-year-old man has been fined RM5,000 for vandalising a police station and his ex-girlfriend’s car after discovering she had married another man.

The first incident occurred at 10.10pm on Jan 7, when the man threw a hammer at the Tanjung Kling police station, shattering a glass panel valued at RM2,000.

The following night at 10.30pm, he smashed the window of a car parked at a house in Batu 7, Tanjung Minyak.

According to The Star, Muhammad Hidayat Burhan pleaded guilty to both charges before Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin on Wednesday.

The court ordered him to pay RM2,500 for each offence or face eight months in prison if the fines were not settled.

Both offences fall under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which prescribes a jail term of one to five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hanis Aliyah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence.

The unemployed man, who was unrepresented in court, paid the fines in full.