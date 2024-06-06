One killed, over 100 injured in tram collision in Russia’s Kemerovo – Emergency services

MOSCOW: The number of people injured when two trams collided in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday has surpassed 100, with one person killed, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik.

A report of the collision of two trams carrying passengers was received on Thursday at around 7.30 am local time (0030GMT), the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

“According to updated data, 102 people were injured, one of them died,“ the spokesperson said.

Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said earlier in the day that 90 people had been injured in the incident, including five children, and 78 of them had been taken to hospitals.