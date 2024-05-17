OpenAI strikes deal to access Reddit’s content, become ad partner

MOSCOW: US artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has signed a deal to access content from US social network Reddit, according to a joint statement, reported Sputnik.

“Reddit and OpenAI today announced a partnership to benefit both the Reddit and OpenAI user communities,“ the statement released on Thursday said.

OpenAI will have access to Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time and unique content from the social network, the statement added.

OpenAI will also become Reddit’s advertising partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features,“ Brad Lightcap, OpenAI chief operating officer, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reddit is a US social networking site founded in 2005, which combines features of a social network and a forum.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in late November 2022, amassing its first one million users in less than a week. OpenAI was co-founded in 2015 by US billionaire Elon Musk, who later cut ties with the start-up. - Bernama, Sputnik