Over 200 Gaza civilians killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday

GAZA: Over 200 innocent civilians, including children, were savagely massacred on Saturday in a series of relentless Israeli aerial, artillery and naval strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense strikes on houses resulting in the murder and injury of dozens of civilians.

The WAFA correspondent said entire squares in the city of Khan Yunis were forcibly evacuated at Israeli military orders, significantly increasing the number of the displaced population.

In Gaza City, over 150 civilians were killed in the Shujaeya neighbourhood, where Israeli warplanes bombarded an entire residential block, according to local and medical reports.

It was reported that large numbers of victims and wounded were transported to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, while many others remained under the rubble, in the aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes in the city.

Eyewitnesses reported the murder of at least six civilians and the injury of more than 20 others due to the Israeli airstrikes targetting a petrol station in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation forces committed a previous massacre in the Jabalia refugee camp, where approximately 100 civilians were killed in a missile strike targetting a residential building. Dozens were injured, and there are still individuals missing under the rubble.

Israeli warplanes also targetted several inhabited houses in the Beit Lahiya city, leading to the death and injury of dozens of people.

Ambulance vehicles are also facing difficulties reaching the targetted areas, prompting local residents to transport the injured using animal-pulled carts and private vehicles to hospitals.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression in the Gaza Strip at 7 am on Friday, only minutes after the conclusion of a seven-day humanitarian pause brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.–Bernama-WAFA