Pakistan, Türkiye to continue joint efforts against Islamophobia

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and Türkiye said they will continue joint efforts in multilateral forums to combat Islamophobia.

They said this in a joint statement issued at the end of their latest bilateral political consultations, led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuh Yilmaz and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in Islamabad on Monday.

“They agreed to continue joint initiatives at multilateral fora on all areas of mutual interest including in combating Islamophobia,“ the statement said.

Pakistan and Türkiye expressed serious concern over Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and the genocide against the Palestinian people.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with their engagement at various forums including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and the D-8 group for economic cooperation.