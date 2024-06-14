Palestinian children went through what no child should undergo – UNRWA chief

TEHRAN: Palestinian children have gone through what no child anywhere in the world should see or undergo, said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Lazzarini pointed out in a post on his X account on Thursday that children suffer first and most in conflicts and wars, and the war in Gaza is no different, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“Far too many were killed, far too many were injured and far too many will be scarred for life,” he wrote.

“Those who survived are in deep trauma. Their schools have been destroyed and they lost a whole school year, with no education or play. The war has robbed the children of Gaza of their childhood.”

He also called for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged territory, warning that without one, the children of Gaza will become a lost generation, easy to fall prey to exploitation.

More than 15,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct 7, 2023. - Bernama, IRNA