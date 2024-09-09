Parisian party marks the end of 2024 Paralympic Games

PARIS: After 11 unforgettable days of intense competition, world-class performances and heartwarming displays of resilience, the flame was extinguished tonight, marking the end of the historic 2024b Paris Paralympic Games.

The Stade de France, packed with fans, athletes and dignitaries, was the epicentre of a stunning closing ceremony filled with dazzling performances, including a tribute to Parisian nightlife set to the rhythm of electronic music.

French singer Santa set the tone of the spectacular show when she performed a powerful rendition of Johnny Hallyday’s iconic song Vivre pour le Meilleur.

As athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations proudly marched through the stadium, they were met with roaring cheers from the crowd and even greeted by the band of the Republican Guard, which added a festive rhythm by performing a selection of French and international popular music.

Following International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons’ declaration of the Games’ closure, the celebration continued with a performance by eight dancers, including athletes with disabilities, to the beats of French DJ Cut Killer.

The Paralympic flag, lowered by officers of the French Army, was then handed over by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Parsons, who then passed it to the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, whose city will host the next quadrennial Games in 2028.

The crowd was then transported to a virtual party at the Venice Skate Beach Park in California, which saw global superstar singer and rapper and eight-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak and his band delivering their hit song Come Down.

The Paralympic flame then entered the Stade de France in a lantern held by several French Paralympic athletes, including their boccia star and women’s BC1 (physical impairment) gold medallist Aurelie Aubert, before it was “extinguished” with a single breath.

Despite the rain, the grand finale saw 23 music DJs, led by Jean-Michel Jarre, the father of electronic music in France, and also featuring Kavinsky, celebrating the diversity of the country’s vibrant electronic music scene.

China emerged as the overall champions for the sixth consecutive time with 94 golds, 76 silvers and 50 bronzes, followed by Great Britain (49-44-31) and the United States of America (36-42-27).

Malaysia, meanwhile, signed off on a dismal note by finishing in 42nd position, falling short of their four-gold target after securing only two golds, two silvers and a bronze.