MRSM 2025 intake: Results of applications out on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of applications for entry into Mara Science Junior College (MRSM) for the 2025 Form One and Four intakes will be announced on Monday, January 13.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a Facebook post today, said the offers are based on the results of the MRSM Entrance Aptitude Test (UKKM) for Form 1 and Form 4.

“Insya-Allah, MARA will provide a link for students and parents to check their application results,” he said.

He also acknowledged the comments and feedback received from parents and the public, particularly the request to announce the UKKM results earlier to facilitate planning.

The application period for MRSM 2025 entry for Form 1 and Form 4 was open from Aug 6 to Sept 6 last year, followed by the UKKM test in October.