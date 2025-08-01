PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry – through its Consulate General in Los Angeles, the United States – is closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles that have forced the evacuation of over 30,000 residents as of Tuesday and into Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the fires have destroyed numerous buildings and scorched nearly 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of the Pacific Palisades area.

“The Consulate General is actively monitoring the situation. No reports involving Malaysians have been received at this time.

“The ministry will continue to monitor developments related to the wildfires and provide updates as necessary,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians residing in or visiting the affected areas are urged to exercise caution, adhere to local evacuation orders, and stay informed through official updates.

It also encouraged Malaysians in Los Angeles to register their presence via the E-Konsular system and maintain close contact with the Consulate General for updates and assistance.

For consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles. The office is located at 777 South Figueroa Street, Suite 600, Los Angeles, California.

The Consulate General can be reached by phone at +1-213-892-1238 or via email at mwlosangeles@kln.gov.my.