KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested another 13 vehicle inspection officers at a vehicle inspection centre in the capital on suspicion of their involvement in a syndicate that approves the inspection of heavy vehicles.

According to sources, the suspects, all men aged between 20 and 40, were arrested between 1 and 2 pm yesterday and 10 am to 3 pm today, when they were present to give evidence at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them are believed to have received bribes ranging from RM150 to RM1,500 per month in cash from runners in return for helping to approve vehicle inspections at their place of duty.

“The arrest of all the suspects follows the arrest of six vehicle inspectors last Monday and also the results of an interrogation conducted by MACC on an agent handed over by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) previously,“ he said.

According to him, to date, the MACC has arrested 22 suspects including 19 vehicle inspection officers, an agent and two runners involved in the syndicate.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 16 (b) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He also said all 13 vehicle inspection officers arrested yesterday and today would be released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded.