PM Anwar holds bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin

VLADIVOSTOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a bilateral meeting with Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

The bilateral meeting was part of Anwar’s programme during his two-day working visit to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) here.

Anwar will also address the plenary session of the EEF tomorrow.

Anwar arrived in Vladivostok at 8.33 am local time (6.33 am Malaysian time) today. This is his first visit to Russia since assuming office in November 2022.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, as well as Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and senior officials.