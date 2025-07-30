High court to decide SRC’s RM19.5m suit against UMNO on Oct 24

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has set October 24 for its decision in the civil suit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and its subsidiaries against UMNO and Selangor UMNO.

The case involves the alleged wrongful receipt of RM19.5 million in 2015.

Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan announced the date after concluding two days of oral submissions.

Counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli represented the plaintiffs, SRC International, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd. The defendants, UMNO and Selangor UMNO, were represented by Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman and Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, respectively.

“Thank you to the parties for your extensive submissions. I will deliver my decision on Oct 24 at 9 am,“ the judge said.

The plaintiffs seek to recover RM16 million from UMNO, claiming the funds were unlawfully transferred. A separate claim of RM3.5 million is filed against Selangor UMNO for similar allegations.

Hasnal Rezua argued that the sum received by Selangor UMNO was a political donation. “There is no serious doubt here about the money that came to UMNO Selangor,“ he said.

However, Razlan Hadri countered that fiduciary breaches were evident.

“Based on the admission by former SRC International director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin in signing blank cheques, and the documentary evidence presented, the plaintiffs have proven the breach of trust or duties by the former directors,“ he said.

Mohamed Shahrul Fazli maintained that UMNO spent the RM16 million on corporate social responsibility initiatives. - Bernama