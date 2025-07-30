13 govt MPs appointed as ‘Friends of Ministry’ by KESUMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen Members of Parliament (MPs) from the MADANI Government coalition have been appointed as ‘Friends of Ministry’ by the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) to strengthen collaboration between lawmakers and the ministry.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the initiative aims to improve policy implementation at the grassroots level while fostering closer ties with MPs.

“These MPs will receive access to research materials, policy briefings, and regular engagement sessions to support their parliamentary roles and constituency outreach,“ he said in a statement.

The appointed MPs include Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar), who also serves as Chief Whip of the MADANI Government, along with Mordi Anak Bimol (Mas Gading), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching), Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin), Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor), V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah), and Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau).

Others named are P. Prabakaran (Batu), Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (Jempol), Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (Tapah), Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan), Wong Shu Qi (Kluang), and Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Bukit Bendera).

Sim added that the MPs will act as strategic partners, contributing ideas, advocating for policies, and promoting public awareness of KESUMA’s labour market reforms. - Bernama