PM Srettha, Thai govt, keeping a close eye on Middle East crisis

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and is prepared to provide immediate assistance to Thai citizens in case of an emergency.

“I am deeply concerned about the safety of Thai citizens in Middle East and I urge all of them to stay informed,” he said on X on Monday.

Srettha urged Thai citizens in the Middle East to remain vigilant and follow the advice of the host country and the Thai embassy or consulate in the areas.

Media reported that tensions have escalated between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israel since Tel Aviv assassinated the group’s senior military commander, Fuad Shukr, in an airstrike on a southern suburb of the capital Beirut on July 30.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran the following day in an attack blamed on Israel, although Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s assassination, while Hezbollah has pledged to respond to Shukr’s killing.