Police find body parts of Bangladesh MP murdered in India

NEW DELHI: Body parts suspected to belong to a Bangladeshi parliament member, who was murdered during a visit to India, were found in a septic tank in Kolkata.

Anwarul Azim Anar, 56, a member of the ruling Awami League, was killed in an apartment recently, and his body was dismembered, according to Indian and Bangladeshi media reports.

His blood-soaked clothes were recovered from the apartment in Sanjeeva Garden, an upscale residential block in Kolkata’s New Town area.

Police have found some body parts, suspected to be Anar’s, in the septic tank at Sanjeeva Gardens, the Bangladesh newspaper Business Standard reported, citing a member of the Bangladeshi investigation team that travelled to the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

READ MORE: Bangladesh ruling party parliament member murdered on India visit

Anar was reported missing a day after he travelled to West Bengal on May 12. He went out to see a doctor on May 13 but never returned.

The three-term parliament member was in touch with his family and party members on the first two days of his trip but became unreachable on May 14.

He was reported missing on May 18 by his family members.

Anar’s murder has been described as “cold-blooded and barbaric” by Bangladesh police Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harunur Rashid, who is in India to investigate the case.

A butcher, reportedly an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, is one of the murder suspects and is in Indian police custody.

Three suspects have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the case.