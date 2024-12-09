Pope Francis commends Singapore, urges focus on poor, elderly and migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Pope Francis has commended Singapore for its various policies and initiatives to support the most vulnerable in the country, while also expressing hope that special attention will be given to the poor, the elderly, and the protection of the dignity of migrant workers.

“These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage,” he said in his state address at a meeting with the authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday.

The 87-year-old pontiff is currently in Singapore for a three-day state visit as part of his Asia-Pacific tour.

The Pope said it is important that Singapore has not only prospered economically but has also striven to build a society in which social justice and the common good are held in high regard.

“I think in particular of your commitment to improving the quality of life of citizens through public housing policies, high-quality education, and an efficient healthcare system. I hope that these efforts will continue until all Singaporeans are able to benefit from them fully,” he said.

Pope Francis also noted that Singapore has a specific role to play on the international level, which is threatened by conflict and wars that have spilled much blood, and welcomed the country’s promotion of multilateralism and a rules-based order shared by all.

He encouraged Singapore to continue working in favour of the unity and fraternity of humanity and the common good of all peoples and nations, in a way that does not exclude others or is restricted to its own national interests.

The pontiff also highlighted the impact Singapore can have in fighting the environmental crisis, given the country’s access to capital, technology, talent, and resources that can drive innovation for this purpose.

“Your commitment to sustainable development and the preservation of creation is an example to follow, and your search for innovative solutions to address environmental challenges can encourage other countries to do the same,” he said.

The leader of Vatican City and the Catholic Church, who arrived here on Wednesday, was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House.

A new orchid hybrid named in the Pope’s honour, Dendrobium His Holiness Pope Francis, was unveiled at the ceremonial welcome.

He later called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and met with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

The Pope will attend a Papal Mass at the National Stadium this evening, where 50,000 people are expected to attend.