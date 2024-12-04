Pope Francis to visit Singapore in September

SINGAPORE: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Singapore from Sept 11 to 13, said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

According to Vatican News, quoting the Holy See Press Office, the visit is part of his four-nation Asian Apostolic Journey which includes Jakarta, Indonesia (Sept 3 to 6); Port Moresby and Vanimo, Papua New Guinea (Sept 6 to 9), and Dili, Timor-Leste (Sept 9 to 11).

Singapore Archbishop Cardinal William Goh said he hoped the visit will bring renewed fervour to all Catholics in the country.

“It has been 38 years since we had a visit from the Vicar of Christ to Singapore, when Pope St John Paul II honoured us with a visit on Nov 20, 1986.

“It is my hope that this visit of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will bring renewed fervour to all Catholics in Singapore, uniting them in faith and mission, especially in these most challenging of times,” he said in a statement issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office on Friday.

Apart from official State engagements, the highlight of Pope Francis’ visit is expected to be a Eucharistic celebration with his flock, likely to be on Sept 12.

Details of the visit are still being discussed between the Singapore government, the Holy See and local Church officials, the statement added.

More information about the visit will be released progressively at www.popefrancis2024.sg-Bernama