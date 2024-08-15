Power outage affects 245,000 homes in Japan’s Osaka area, restored by morning

TOKYO: A major power outage hit Osaka and nearby areas in western Japan early Thursday, affecting around 245,000 households at its peak, reported Xinhua.

The outage began around 4 am, impacting mostly Osaka city and parts of Moriguchi city. Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. reported that power was restored by 9 am local time.

The power outage caused significant disruptions throughout the affected areas, with at least 140 traffic signals in Osaka and Moriguchi going dark, forcing police officers to manage traffic using hand signals, local media reported citing police reports.

The outage also impacted public transportation, with Keihan Electric Railway Co and West Japan Railway Co reporting delays and cancellations on several train lines.

The exact cause of the power cut is still under investigation. - Bernama, Xinhua