Pregnant woman killed by rampaging wild elephants in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A pregnant woman has been trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, police said on Tuesday, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

The woman, identified as Karsini, was trying to protect her family’s rubber plantation from the elephants in Muara Lakitan district in South Sumatra when they charged at her on Sunday, local police chief Muhammad Karim said.

“The victim tried to scare away the herd by banging on two jerry cans to create loud noise, but instead of retreating, the elephants charged at her, resulting in her death,“ Karim said.

The incident occurred in a region known for its large population of wild elephants, which frequently roam in herds of up to 100 animals.

Local authorities said that encounters between humans and elephants are becoming increasingly common, with reports of elephants damaging crops and homes every few months.

“Fatalities are rare. This is by far the worst case we’ve seen,“ Karim said, urging residents to avoid confronting elephants if they encounter them.

Following the incident, a team from the government-run Natural Resources Conservation Agency was dispatched to the site to investigate.