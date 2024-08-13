QR code clearance for motorcyclists at Singapore’s land checkpoints from Aug 15

SINGAPORE: Motorcyclists arriving in and departing Singapore via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can use QR codes generated from MyICA mobile application in lieu of passports beginning Thursday (Aug 15).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said this is part of its initiative to provide travellers with a passport-less immigration clearance experience under the New Clearance Concept, previously limited to car travellers and bus drivers.

“The motorcyclist and pillion rider can simply present one group QR code for immigration clearance instead of scanning two passports, reducing the time taken for immigration clearance,” it said in a statement, Tuesday.

ICA said it has also enhanced its Biometric Identification of Motorbikers (BIKES) System to improve clearance efficiency for motorcyclists at the land checkpoints.

“The BIKES system enhancements coupled with the QR code clearance will reduce the immigration clearance time for motorcyclists and pillion riders by about 30 per cent,” it said.

However, first-time foreign visitors and foreigners re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their passport for immigration clearance.

Travellers must also continue to carry their passports as ICA may still require them for verification.

The QR code clearance initiative will be extended to cargo vehicle drivers and accompanying assistants on Aug 30, and to bus passengers by December 2024.