Reports: Biden loses support to Trump among black, Hispanic voters

MOSCOW: US President Joe Biden (pix) is losing support among the African American and Hispanic voters, a survey conducted by the USA Today newspaper and Suffolk University found, reported Sputnik.

Biden now holds 63 per cent support of the African American voters which is significantly less than the 87 per cent he received in 2020, the newspaper reported on Monday.

The poll shows Biden holding five percentage points less support of the Hispanic voters than Trump, which is 39 per cent. In 2020, Biden had overtaken Trump within this demographic group by large, as they claimed 65 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, Trump is also leading among voters under 35, receiving 37 per cent, while Biden holds 33 per cent, despite the fact that the majority of young voters supported the incumbent president in 2020.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error does not exceed 3.1 percentage points.

The upcoming presidential election in the United States will take place on Nov 5, 2024. The polls show Trump to be a leader of the republican primary ballot, who is expected to compete with Biden. -Bernama