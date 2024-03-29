Russia blocks extension of UN North Korea nuclear sanctions panel

NEW YORK: Russia has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block the extension of a mission of a UN panel of experts that has been investigating possible violations of international nuclear sanctions by North Korea for around 15 years, reported German news agency (dpa).

China abstained from voting on the resolution in New York on Thursday, while the other 13 Security Council member states voted in favour. However, if a permanent member of the Council, such as Russia, votes against a resolution, it cannot be passed.

The veto means the end of the panel of experts, at least for the time being, when its mandate expires in April. But it does not end the sanctions.

The West is trying to strangle North Korea, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said, explaining his country’s no vote.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the USA, France, South Korea, Japan and the UK emphasised their “deep disappointment” at the outcome of the vote.

Russia wanted to end the independent verification of compliance with the sanctions because it needed military support for its war of aggression against Ukraine.

North Korea had significantly stepped up its missile tests in the past two years and also intensified its rhetoric towards South Korea and the USA, which Pyongyang regards as its main enemies. Pyongyang’s escalation has prompted South Korea to expand its military co-operation with the US. - Bernama, dpa