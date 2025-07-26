Israeli airstrikes kill 44 in Gaza, targeting displaced civilians and aid seekers

GAZA CITY: Israeli airstrikes on Friday killed at least 44 Palestinians and wounded dozens more, with attacks focusing on schools sheltering displaced families, tents, and civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Among the deadliest strikes was one on Al-Qahira School in Gaza City, where thousands of displaced civilians had taken refuge. Medical sources confirmed five fatalities, including a child, with 10 others injured. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as families fled the area, with one child arriving at Al-Shifa Hospital with an amputated arm.

Earlier, an Israeli strike near the Zikim area, north of Beit Lahia, killed at least 15 people and injured around 250 others as they waited for aid trucks. Another attack in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, left two dead and three wounded.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, a Palestinian waiting for aid was reportedly shot dead by Israeli forces. Additional strikes in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah and Al-Rimal neighbourhoods killed four more, including those sheltering in schools.

The Israeli military has continued its offensive despite international calls for a ceasefire. Since 7 October 2023, more than 59,600 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children. Starvation-related deaths have also risen due to aid blockades and distribution challenges. - Bernama-Anadolu