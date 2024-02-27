  1. World

Russian beaten up by Chechen leader’s son jailed for 3.5 years

Defendant Nikita Zhuravel, who was detained in May 2023 under a law against offending religious believers’ feelings after he burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Volgograd city, attends a court hearing in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia/REUTERSPixDefendant Nikita Zhuravel, who was detained in May 2023 under a law against offending religious believers’ feelings after he burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Volgograd city, attends a court hearing in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia/REUTERSPix

MOSCOW: A Russian student who was beaten up in custody by the son of Chechnya’s authoritarian ruler, was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail on Tuesday after being accused of burning the Koran.

Nikita Zhuravel, 20, was arrested for allegedly burning the Koran outside a mosque in southeastern Russia and transferred to detention in the Muslim-majority region of Chechnya.

His case attracted attention after Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of his teenage son kicking and throwing the student to the floor before punching him several times in the face.

Kadyrov, whose regime has been accused of numerous human rights abuses said he was “proud” of his son, who was later given a series of honours.

Zhuravel was accused of hooliganism and offending believers’ feelings.

The Chechen court said he had been “found guilty... and sentenced to three years and six months of imprisonment in a... penal colony”.

Human rights NGO Memorial said there was no public evidence that Zhuravel himself burned the Koran, as the video circulated on social media did not identify him.

Kadyrov, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal supporters, has ruled Chechnya with an iron hand since 2007.

Putin backed the decision to move Zhuravel to Chechnya, saying he should serve his sentence “in one of Russia’s regions that has a majority Muslim population”. -AFP

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image