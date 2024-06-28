S’pore PM seeks stronger ties with Malaysia on causeway centennial anniversary

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong looks forward to strengthening the relationship and ensuring more win-win projects with Malaysia, in conjunction with the centennial anniversary of the Causeway.

Wong said the Causeway which officially opened on June 28, 1924, has served as a link between the peoples from the two countries for the last 100 years.

“I look forward to strengthening the links and our relationship for the next 100 years. Singapore and Malaysia are working on projects in many areas -- health, education, culture and trade, and in emerging areas like digital economy and renewable energy,” he posted on social media on Friday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said the Causeway is an icon of the unique ties of kinship, friendship and interwoven history of Singapore and Johor.

“It has been an indelible memory for so many generations of Singaporeans and Malaysians who have traversed one of the world’s busiest land crossings, sometimes on a daily basis,” he said on Facebook.

Balakrishnan said Singapore and Malaysia are committed to making significant improvements in future as the relationship continues to deepen and flourish.

“Looking forward to the completion of the Rapid Transit System and the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone,” he added.

The minister on Friday morning joined the centennial celebration on the Causeway, organised by the Johor State government, stating he is grateful to the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi for hosting the celebration.