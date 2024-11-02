Second death in Senegal protest violence: Family

DAKAR: A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being shot during clashes in a wave of protests against the postponement of Senegal's presidential election, two of his relatives told AFP.

Modou Gueye took “a live round to the stomach” on Friday in the Colobane neighbourhood of the capital Dakar, said his brother Dame Gueye, 29, who was with him at the time.

His brother-in-law Mbagnick Ndiaye said he succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning, marking the second protest death after a student was killed in the northern city of Saint-Louis on Friday.

Anger has mounted since President Macky Sall last week postponed a presidential election scheduled February 25 until December.

Sall said he postponed the election because of a dispute between parliament and the Constitutional Council over potential candidates who were not allowed to stand.

The postponement has been criticised by the United States and European Union. Senegal's parliament backed the move after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies.

Clashes were seen across the capital Friday, with security forces firing tear gas at protesters, leading to closures of main roads, rail lines and major markets.

Demonstrations also took place in other towns, according to social network reports.

The crisis has called into question the West African country's reputation for democratic stability in a region beset by military coups. -AFP