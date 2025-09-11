Harry Kane says England must use Serbia win as World Cup template

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane declared their emphatic 5-0 victory over Serbia should serve as the blueprint for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Kane responded to recent criticism of England’s performances under new coach Thomas Tuchel despite winning all four previous Group K qualifiers.

The team delivered a far more impressive display with goals from Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marcus Rashford, and Marc Guehi.

Kane told ITV that external noise had not affected the squad’s satisfaction with their progress against defensive opponents.

He emphasised the importance of testing themselves against stronger teams like Serbia to demonstrate their high-pressure style.

England now edge closer to qualifying for next year’s World Cup finals in North America.

Kane stated this period would establish their formation and playing style for the tournament ahead.

He acknowledged potential tactical adjustments for specific opponents but stressed their commitment to proactive football.

The captain described the Serbia match as the perfect template and starting point for maintaining high standards.

England next play Wales in a friendly on October 9 before facing Latvia in another qualifier. – Reuters