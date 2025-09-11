West Ham re-signs Fabianski on one-year deal after goalkeeper release

WEST HAM UNITED has re-signed Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on a one-year contract after the 40-year-old initially left the club as a free agent during the close season.

Fabianski made 216 appearances during his previous seven-year spell with the London-based Premier League club before being released along with several other senior players when their contracts expired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The club decided to offer Fabianski a new deal after finding themselves with only two senior goalkeepers following Wes Foderingham’s permanent move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol on Tuesday.

West Ham coach Graham Potter stated that Fabianski’s quality as a top goalkeeper and professional made him the perfect choice to fill their squad needs.

Potter emphasized that Fabianski’s familiarity with the club and respected status among players and staff made the signing logical for all parties involved.

The coach added that Fabianski’s personality and character would serve as an excellent example for younger players while his genuine care for West Ham United would benefit the team.

West Ham has conceded a league-high eight goals this season with new signing Mads Hermansen in goal, leaving them in 16th position ahead of their upcoming London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. – Reuters