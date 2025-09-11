Mbappe says mental health remains taboo in elite sports

FRANCE captain Kylian Mbappe stated that elite athletes remain hesitant to discuss mental health openly due to fear of public judgment.

The Real Madrid forward revealed his personal passion for football prevents him from becoming disillusioned with the sport during a candid interview with L’Equipe Magazine.

Mbappe highlighted the double standard athletes face when expressing vulnerability, noting winners receive understanding while losers face criticism.

He referenced cyclist Tadej Pogacar’s admission of distress during competition, suggesting early disclosure would have drawn harsh reactions.

The 26-year-old striker emphasised his own rigorous self-criticism, stating he holds himself to higher standards than external critics.

Mbappe explained the delicate balance between public expectations and private emotions, noting context determines acceptable disclosure times.

He admitted that without his deep passion for football, the sport would have “disgusted me a long time ago” given its pressures.

The interview covered his career progression through French national team, Paris St Germain, and now Real Madrid.

Mbappe concluded that elite athletes accept immense pressure because society expects constant resilience and winning performances. – Reuters