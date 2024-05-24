PETALING JAYA: A woman was charged today (May 24) for stabbing a six-year-old boy with a pen at a childcare centre.

According to Channel News Asia, the boy suffered a 1cm-long abrasion on his scalp, a 2cm-long abrasion over his eyebrow ridge and a 1.5cm-long abrasion over his scalp as a result of the attack.

The incident is said to have occurred when he was under her care at 3pm on November 16, 2022 when the woman allegedly stabbed his head several times with a pen.

The 43-year-old was handed with one count of ill-treating a child under her care under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The accused indicated that she would be pleading guilty.

She was offered bail of S$15,000 (RM52,360) and if found guilty of ill-treating a child under her care, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000 (RM27,925) or both.

Her case will resume in June.