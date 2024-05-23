BOLLYWOOD star Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday after suffering from severe dehydration and heatstroke during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to The Indian Express, the actor who co-owns the IPL franchise club KKR, was celebrating the win with a victory lap alongside his children when he reportedly experienced heatstroke due to the high temperatures in Ahmedabad.

The 58-year-old is currently under observation at the KD Hospital, with his health condition reportedly stable.

News of his hospitalisation comes after Khan actively supported his team throughout the season, even joining the celebratory lap on the field following their playoff win.

His wife, Gauri Khan, and fellow KKR co-owners, actress Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta visited him at the hospital.