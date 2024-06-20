Singapore authorities in contact with Malaysian counterparts over oil spill

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities are in touch with their Malaysian counterparts to cooperate on efforts to address any further impact of the oil spill caused by an allision between a dredger and a stationary bunker vessel at the Pasir Panjang Terminal (PPT) here last Friday.

“Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are part of the Revolving Fund Committee, where the three littoral states can request and provide support for oil spills and clean-up operations in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore,” said a joint statement by the agencies involved in the whole-of-government efforts on Thursday.

The agencies are the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Singapore Land Authority (SLA), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

The clean up operation in parts of Singapore waters and shore are still ongoing almost a week after the incident.

The agencies said the northern part of the PPT is cleared of oil slicks following the deployment of the Current Buster, an oil recovery and containment system, since June 18, and a thorough cleaning of the oil-stained Berth 36 near the allision area using high-pressure jets is ongoing.

So far, three Current Buster systems have been deployed - two off western affected areas at PPT and Sentosa, and another off eastern affected areas at East Coast and Changi East as a precaution to recover any oil and prevent further spread.

“Another Current Buster system will be deployed shortly. The total length of booms deployed since June 14 is 3,400 metres, which is more than the approximately 3,100 metres originally planned,” the statement said.

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, the beaches at St John’s, Lazarus, and Kusu Islands have been cleared of oily sand but will be monitored for further signs of oil slicks.

A large majority of oil deposits on the beach of East Coast Park have been removed. Parts of Labrador Nature Reserve and the beach at Tanah Merah have been largely cleaned up.

There have not been any reports of oil slicks sighted off Changi since Tuesday.

In Sentosa, a large majority of Siloso beach has been cleared of oily sand while the beach clean-up efforts at Palawan and Tanjong are ongoing with the focused cleaning planned in the next phase.

While the beaches remain open and island businesses are operating as per normal, sea activities and swimming are still not permitted.

The agencies said to date, none of Singapore fish farms have been affected and air quality at affected areas at East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa remains well within safe levels.

PUB also assured public that Singapore’s drinking water supply remains unaffected.

Meanwhile, Singapore Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that although there has been progress in the clean up operation, it will still take some time before the oil is completely removed.

“Currently, we are focused on cleaning up the oil slicks and sheens from water and land which are visible through drone surveillance and satellite imagery. In the next phase, we would need to flush out stranded oil, such as those on oil-stained rock bunds,” he posted on Facebook, Thursday.