Singapore land checkpoints record highest number of travellers on March 28

SINGAPORE: Some 510,000 travellers cleared through Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints on Thursday (March 28), ahead of the Good Friday long weekend.

In a Facebook post today, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it is the highest recorded number of travellers using land checkpoints in a single day.

The agency said traffic is expected to remain very heavy on Friday and Saturday (March 29 & 30) at both land checkpoints.

It added that arrival traffic is also expected to be heavy on Sunday (March 31) as travellers who have departed are expected to return to Singapore.

“Travellers using the land checkpoints this period are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance,” it said.

ICA also seeks travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints. -Bernama