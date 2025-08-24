Cheteshwar Pujara retires from Indian cricket after 103 Tests

INDIAN batsman Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, ending an international career spanning over a decade.

Pujara played 103 Tests and five ODIs in his international career, last featuring for India in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

The batter made his Test debut for India in 2010 and accumulated 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60 throughout his playing journey.

The 37-year-old said he was hanging up his boots, noting that “all good things must come to an end”.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field -- it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant,“ Pujara said in a social media post.

“But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team,“ the cricketer continued.

“Little did I know then that this game would give me so much -- invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.”

Pujara, a rare five-day specialist in the age of T20 and white-ball performers, has in the past attributed his staying power to discipline.

“I have certain routines, fitness, little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama (a breathing technique) because it is necessary to shut the outside noise, even if it is positive,“ he told reporters in 2023.

“We play nine Tests on an average, and when you go back home, unless you have domestic cricket, you are not in touch with the game. Keep challenging yourself, keep training, looking forward.” – AFP