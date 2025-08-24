World War II bomb discovered in Lahad Datu river by fisherman

LAHAD DATU: An unexploded World War II bomb was discovered by a fisherman along the banks of Sungai Segama this morning.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail confirmed the ordnance is believed to be of British origin following verification by the weapons division of the district police headquarters.

“The bomb measures approximately 40 centimetres in circumference, 30 centimetres in length, and is estimated to weigh 226.8 kilogrammes.

“It was discovered by a 52-year-old man while casting a fishing net in the area, who later reported the finding to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Police have advised the public to avoid the area until the bomb disposal unit from the Sabah police contingent headquarters completes its disposal operation. – Bernama