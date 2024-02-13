Singapore’s checkpoints record 193 mln travellers in 2023

SINGAPORE: A total of 192.8 million travellers cleared Singapore’s checkpoints in 2023, an increase of more than 80 per cent compared to 2022, according to a report issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The ICA detained 587 immigration offenders last year, an increase of 42 per cent compared to 2022. However, the number of arrested immigration offenders was still lower than pre-COVID-19 years, the report showed.

A total of 327 people were arrested for harbouring or employing immigration offenders in 2023, an increase of 45 per cent compared to 2022, said the ICA.

Most immigration offenders employed by errant employers were found to be working as freelance house cleaners, domestic workers, kitchen assistants, or dishwashers, the ICA added. –Bernama-Xinhua