Singapore to build college of Islamic studies: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore will build the Singapore College of Islamic Studies to produce future Islamic leaders, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“I will announce the details later,“ Wong said in Malay at his first National Day Rally (NDR) as prime minister on Sunday.

According to The Straits Times, the college was first mooted in 2016 by then minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Yaacob Ibrahim.

Wong, who is also finance minister, said he recognised the contributions and cooperation of leaders and the entire Malay Muslim community in the republic who had contributed to Singapore’s success in various fields.

“This includes the achievements in education; combating radicalism and terrorism, as well as efforts to improve the lives of those in need. We have dealt with these issues transparently and boldly,“ he said.

As prime minister, Wong said he is committed to continuing the strong cooperation between the government and the community, appreciating all the feedback and views given.

He gave his assurance that he will continue to support the community towards achieving the vision of a community of success.

“I will ensure all members of the Malay Muslim community benefit from the progress of our country. I will also support you in your efforts to build a modern and progressive Malay Muslim society that still retains your unique customs and way of life,“ he said.

The NDR 2024 is held in conjunction with Singapore’s 59th National Day. It is held in three segments, namely Malay, Mandarin and English.