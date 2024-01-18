Singapore Transport Minister charged in rare corruption case

PETALING JAYA: Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran had been charged with with corruption, including receiving “gratfication as a public servant.”

BBC reported that the case which shocked the nation known for its strict government, involved Iswaran pleading not guilty to 27 charges of corruption.

According to the court documents, it was revealed that Iswaran allegedly accepted gifts worth more than S$160,000 (RM561,956.97) of hotel stays, Grand Prix tickets and flights in exchange for advancing property tycoon Ong Beng Seng’s business.

Not only that, Iswaran was also accused of receiving tickets to football matches and West End musicals.

Iswaran was arrested last year on July 11, along with Ong, who was listed for playing a vital role in bribing him.

Today, Iswaran had asserted his innocence through a note written to Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stating: “I reject the charges and am innocent.”

He announced his resignation as Transport Minister on Jan 16 and on Jan 17, said that he will return his “salaries and allowances” as a Member of Parliament following investigations conducted by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) last July 2023.

Iswaran previously held multiple portfolios throughout his time in Singapore’s government in home affairs, communications and his latest one being the transport minister.

Besides that, he had a hand in developing Singapore’s tourism back in the late 2000s to 2010s, being a familiar face of the Formula 1 podium handing out trophies to the winners.