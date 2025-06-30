MCMC to meet TikTok over PK Battle trend concerns - Fahmi

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will meet TikTok’s management to address rising concerns over the PK Battle trend, which has drawn criticism from parents due to reports of children spending large sums on in-app gifts.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry issued an official directive today, expecting TikTok to respond promptly.

“Since TikTok operates here, they must explain and propose solutions,“ he said after visiting the Kubang Semang National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

Fahmi reiterated that children under 13 should not have social media accounts, citing their vulnerability to trends like PK Battle.

“They may not understand the consequences, such as financial risks or cyberbullying,“ he added.

On May 28, Pertubuhan Damai Revolusi Masyarakat submitted a memorandum to Istana Negara urging a ban on PK Battle, claiming it promotes negative social values.

Separately, Fahmi updated on the Malaysian Media Council (MMM), noting that financial processes are being finalised.

“Within six months of formation, the council must appoint office bearers,“ he said.

The MMM Bill was passed earlier this year and enforced on June 14.