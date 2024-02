TOKYO: Smoke was seen over the Tsuruga Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Tsuruga in the Japanese prefecture of Fukui on Thursday morning, Sputnik quoted Japanese broadcaster NHK report.

The smoke appeared over the turbine compartment at the plant’s power unit one, the report said. The broadcaster cited local police and firefighters as saying that there were no casualties.

The plant’s power unit one has been undergoing reactor dismantlement since 2017.–Bernama-Sputnik