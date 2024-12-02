Smooth progress in overseas voting for 2024 Indonesian General Election

JAKARTA: The voting process for the 2024 General Election, which commenced at the start of the month and continues until Feb 14 outside the country, including Malaysia, is relatively smooth, according to the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Despite occasional issues, the ministry’s spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal affirmed that the process is progressing well, thanks to the assistance provided by embassies, consulates, and the Overseas Election Committee in each country.

He pointed out that the ministry and its representatives abroad are not the organisers, but they bear a moral responsibility to support the successful conduct of the election.

“Organising elections abroad presents challenges as we must adhere to local laws and regulations. Hence, support and facilitation from representatives are crucial,“ he stated.

Eligible Indonesian citizens across various countries have exercised their voting rights at 3,059 polling centres.

In Malaysia, where 832,420 Indonesian citizens are registered voters, six polling centres were opened on Sunday for early voting, involving locations in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Sabah, and Sarawak.

The crowd buildup reportedly occurred at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, involving 222,945 voters.

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, is currently observing a three-day cooling-off period for the General Election, concluding on Tuesday ahead of the voting process scheduled for Wednesday.–Bernama