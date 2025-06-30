FAM avoids comment on Cklamovski’s interference claims in Harimau Malaya

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has declined to comment on national team head coach Peter Cklamovski’s allegations of interference in team management, stating that the matter should be clarified by the coach himself.

FAM president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub said the Australian-born coach’s remarks regarding external influences on the national squad require direct explanation to prevent unnecessary speculation.

“We don’t know what Peter meant. I think it’s best to ask him directly,” he told reporters after the 2025 FAM First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) here today.

Recent media reports highlighted Cklamovski’s claims of internal challenges, including political factors and obstacles faced by the national team under his leadership as they aim to progress internationally.

The coach made these statements following Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in the second Group F match of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 10.

“Let Peter explain it himself. Sometimes, when statements are translated or relayed, the context can get lost. So honestly, it’s best to ask him directly,” Joehari added.

Despite the controversy, he reiterated FAM’s unwavering support for the Harimau Malaya coaching staff since Cklamovski’s appointment.

“As the FAM president, I can assure you that we give 100 per cent, even 150 per cent, support to the coach and the players. We are always behind them,” he said.