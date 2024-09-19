Software update restores access to X for many users in Brazil

ISTANBUL: Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, became accessible again to numerous users in Brazil on Wednesday after an update to its communications network bypassed a block imposed by Brazil’s Supreme Court, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Brazilian Association of Internet Service Providers (Abrint).

The update on X utilised third-party cloud services, specifically from the security firm Cloudflare.

This enabled some Brazilian users to access X through alternative routes outside the country even without using a virtual private network (VPN), according to Abrint.

An X spokesperson said in a statement late Wednesday that the platform’s restoration in Brazil was unintentional.

“To continue providing optimal service to our users, we changed network providers. This change resulted in an inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users.”

“While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again shortly, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil,“ it said.

Brazil’s Supreme Court last month ordered a ban on the popular platform domestically in a dispute over free speech and misinformation.

- Bernama, Anadolu