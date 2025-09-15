Minister Armizan orders swift aid delivery to Papar flood cut-off villages

PAPAR: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has instructed the Papar District Disaster Management Committee to urgently deliver essential supplies to villages isolated by flooding.

The minister directed the immediate relocation of residents from dangerously flooded homes to temporary relief centres including the Papar Community Hall.

He confirmed the committee officially declared a flood disaster in Papar district at 10 am today due to rising water levels cutting off multiple areas.

Armizan stated he is currently on the ground with District Officer Muhammad Mohd Ali and Limbahau State Assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim visiting affected villages.

The team is delivering assistance to communities that have lost all road access due to the flooding conditions. – Bernama